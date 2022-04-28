Three correctional officers were arrested after an inmate dies in their custody

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three officers are facing charges after an inmate died while being transported through North-Central Florida.

For the last two months, FDLE has declined to give us details on their investigation.

On Valentines Day, 60-year-old Ronald Ingram was found dead in a transport van at the Florida Women’s Reception Center near Ocala, the Miami Herald reports.

FDLE agents say officers Ronald Connor, Christopher Rolon, and Kirk Walton are accused of beating Ingram at the Dade Correctional Institution.

He died at some point on the more than 300-mile journey from South Florida.

At least 10 officers have been placed on leave during the investigation.

“Staff misconduct, abuse, or criminal behavior have no place in Florida’s correctional system,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Individuals who are sentenced to incarceration by our criminal courts have lost their freedom but not their basic rights. Inmates should not be subject to forms of ‘back alley’ justice which are actions in violation of Florida law.”

