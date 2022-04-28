TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Kylie Zimmerman (West Port)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - While Kylie Zimmerman tried her hand at playing the infield for the West Port softball team, she admits that she just feels much more at home in left field.

“I like how calm it is in the outfield and I feel very much in control when I’m out here,” said TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week Kylie Zimmerman. “I just like the feeling of it, and nothing beats catching a ball, making a diving play out in the field, throwing somebody out.”

The senior and captain of the Wolfpack has played for the team since her freshman year. She was also a captain and goalie for the girls soccer team. Being a leader on two different teams is an accomplishment Zimmerman takes enormous pride in.

“It is an honor to be a captain especially for both sports. I just try to do my thing and lead by example and I just try to be an image for other girls to follow.”

At the plate, Zimmerman has a team-leading batting average of .487 and she’s also in the top three for runs scored, hits, rbi, doubles, and triples through 24 games this season.

Her ability to put the barrel on the ball so consistently comes down to having a solid, disciplined approach in the batter’s box.

“I just really look for just finding like my pitch that I think I’ll be able to hit best and I’m not trying to swing for the fences, I’m just trying to put the bat on the ball. That’s really my big thing.”

Academically, Zimmerman boasts an equally impressive resume. She carries a 4.4 weighted g.p.a. by taking dual enrollment classes and her favorite subject is math. She likes the problem solving aspect of arithmetic.

“I think just the fact that there’s always going to be a right answer and it’s once you’ve figured out how to solve something it’s easy.”

While other students may need outside motivation to help them meet the challenge of their studies, Zimmerman admits she’s always been internally motivated to do her best.

“I’ve never really had to have someone push me in school it’s always been something I took upon myself. I’ve always wanted to have high grades, do well in school, it’s just kinda always been the person I am.”

Her unwavering devotion to be successful on the field and in the classroom is why her head coach has no worries about her future.

“Whether it’s here, out on the softball field or in the classroom, she’s always on top of it,” said West Port softball head coach William Brewington. “She’s not late with work. She’s one of the first people out here and always asking what else can I do to get better. I can’t say enough good things about this young lady.”

Zimmerman will try to lead the Wolfpack to a state title as her team enters district tournament play beginning Monday, May 2 against Deland.

