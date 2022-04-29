Alachua County officials rescue animals from Micanopy property following 200+ counts of abuse

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources and Care officials have taken several dogs from the scene in Micanopy where hundreds of counts of animal abuse occurred.

Twenty dogs and one pig are now located at the department’s facility on Northeast 53rd Street in Gainesville.

Officials say they will be nursed back to health before being placed for adoption. The shelter is also overcrowded at this time, so an adoption event will be held on May 4.

Adoption fees will be lowered to $4 starting on Monday.

