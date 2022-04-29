Advertisement

Arrest made in connection to shootout at Gainesville apartment complex

ASO deputies detain suspected gunman at Holly Heights apartment complex
ASO deputies detain suspected gunman at Holly Heights apartment complex(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to a shootout at the Holly Heights apartment complex Thursday morning.

Witnesses say two men fired at one another around 10 a.m. outside an apartment building. Akeem Nelson, 21, was identified as one of the shooters and deputies brought him into custody.

Blood was found at the scene but no victims or the other shooter were located by deputies. Witness say the complex has experienced numerous gun violence incidents.

Resident records the sound of gunfire during a shootout at a Gainesville apartment complex.

“I’ve had neighbors who were victimized from it,” said a resident who did not want to be identified. “I’ve personally had property that was damaged because of it. There have been other instances of men just running down the street shooting at each other. I’ve been here for over three years and I’ve seen multiple people killed just in this neighborhood alone.”

Nelson was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of destroying or altering evidence and failure to appear in court.

