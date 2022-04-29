Advertisement

Bell pounds Columbia 12-1 in high school softball

Bulldogs finish regular season 14-6
Bell breaks open close game with 10 runs in final two at-bats.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 5 ranked Bell softball team in Class 1A closed out the regular season with a convincing 12-1 win against visiting 5A opponent Columbia on Thursday.

Despite the final score depicting a lopsided victory for the Bulldogs, the contest was actually a 2-1 pitcher’s duel through 4.5 innings. In the bottom of the 5th, Bell broke the game wide open when they rattled off four runs.

The rally started with Emma Hutto singling through the left side of the infield with the bases loaded and no outs. She drove in Michelle Heilig and Lexi Faught to extend their lead to 4-1.

After a sacrifice fly added another run to the Bulldogs total, Sydney Waddles collected an rbi base hit to right field that scored Hutto from third to push the score to 6-1.

In the bottom of the 6th, Bell managed to add six more runs to their total to make it 12-1.

Bell finishes the season 14-6 and heads into the Class 1A district tournament as host, where they will play an opponent T.B.A. on Tuesday, May 3.

