Bronson Eagles’ Williams inks letter to play at Rhodes College

Williams averaged 66 yards a game as a receiver
Jesse Williams joins DIII football program
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:31 PM EDT
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Jesse Williams helped the Bronson football program win the school’s first playoff game in seven decades by being a standout receiver and free safety. Now, his efforts have been rewarded by signing a football scholarship to play at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Eagles’ senior was a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron. As a receiver, he led his team in receptions, yards, yards per game, and touchdowns. Williams hauled in 21 passes for 660 yards - an average of 66 yards per game - and 8 touchdowns.

Defensively, Williams recorded 31 solo tackles at free safety and led the secondary with 6 interceptions.

Rhodes College competes in the Southern Atlantic Association. The Lynx finished a disappointing 3-7 a season ago.

Williams will graduate this spring as Valedictorian of his class and plans to pursue a degree in medicine at Rhodes College so he can become an anesthesiologist.

