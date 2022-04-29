Advertisement

Coach Kelly Rae Finley highlights the importance of players’ mental health following the firing of Tony Amato

Coach Kelly Rae Finley highlights the importance of players' mental health following the firing of Tony Amato
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced Wednesday that women’s soccer coach Tony Amato had been let go.

Stricklin said a disconnect between the coach and his players led to his dismissal.

The firing of Coach Amato follows the termination of former women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer, who was accused of abusing his players.

According to Newbauer’s replacement, Kelly Rae Finley, considering the mental health of players is “something that we obviously take very seriously and you can never be too educated. You have to be open and honest and try to create an environment that encourages that as best you can. You never really know.”

TV20 will air a full sit-down interview with Coach Finley where we cover this topic and others next week.

RELATED STORY: Florida parts ways with soccer head coach Tony Amato

