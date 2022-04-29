Gainesville man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old boy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - D’vonte Jones, 19, is behind bars after police say he had sex with a 10-year-old boy.

Officers arrested Jones Thursday after a 10-year-old boy accused jones of forcing him to have sex under the threat of physical violence.

They say Jones also showed the boy pornography but is blaming the boy for what happened.

He is being held in the Alachua County Jail on one count of felony sexual battery of a minor.

