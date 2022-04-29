Advertisement

Gainesville woman arrested for refusing to leave someone’s home, kicking and spitting at officers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Peggy Elerby, 35, was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say she kicked and spit at one of them.

Deputies say they were called because Elerby refused to leave someone’s home, when they arrived, victims said Elerby was “fighting” and broke a screen door.

Deputies say she attempted to kick and spit on one of them.

She is being held at the Alachua County jail on charges of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

