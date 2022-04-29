Gainesville woman arrested for refusing to leave someone’s home, kicking and spitting at officers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Peggy Elerby, 35, was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say she kicked and spit at one of them.

Deputies say they were called because Elerby refused to leave someone’s home, when they arrived, victims said Elerby was “fighting” and broke a screen door.

Deputies say she attempted to kick and spit on one of them.

She is being held at the Alachua County jail on charges of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County officials rescue animals from Micanopy property following 200+ counts of abuse

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.