Gov. DeSantis announces funding to improve infrastructure in NCFL

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Levy County Friday morning to announce funding efforts for infrastructure improvements in north-central Florida, which includes installing broadband internet in rural towns.

Think about your daily routine, without reliable Internet. Well, that’s been the reality for residents here in Otter Creek but thanks to funding from the governor that’s soon about to change.

“Here in Levy County, we’re awarding $1.4 million to install town-wide broadband internet in the town of Otter Creek,” DeSantis said at the podium during his press conference.

Imagine your daily routine without reliable Internet. Well, that’s been the reality for residence of Otter Creek in Levy Co., but thanks to funding from @GovRonDeSantis, that is soon about to change. #CommunityBlockGrant pic.twitter.com/Bzi3xsfSsw — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) April 29, 2022

Reliable internet is something the town’s roughly 120 residents have had to live without. It’s made connecting with friends and family and work more difficult.

“It’s a real big deal. It’s probably one of the best things that [has] ever come our way, and we do appreciate the governor helping us with this,” Otter Creek Mayor, Russell Meeks said. “We’ll be caught up with the rest of the world when we get this thing done.”

Marion County was also awarded a Community Block Grant. According to Marion County’s Community Services Director, Cheryl Martin, a little more than $505,000 is going to the acquisition and renovation of a building for the expansion of Kimberly Center for Child Protection so they can help even more children in Marion County.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.