High Springs City Commissioners are regulating murals painted on public buildings

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - “Because they’re ugly looking on historic buildings.” Murals on the sides of buildings have become a hot topic in High Springs and city commissioners believe now is the time to create some guidelines.

“So rather than going forward we got to back up with a lot of this and then go forward” said vice mayor, Gloria James.

That process began when the city manager lead an hour long discussion for commissioners to create guidelines for the application, review and painting process of murals on city buildings.

“I’m not saying that its going to get everybody on the same page but it will give us some guidelines to follow so that we will know how to handle this situation henceforth” said James.

Some of these guidelines include the location of the mural on a building, how much text to allow and the historic plan boards role in the process.

These discussions began when an outside artist group called the “Walldogs” planned to visit High Springs for a festival and paint murals on city buildings.

“I’m a little mad about it. Why should these people be able to paint on our buildings that are all historic, they don’t need to be painted on” said resident, Bill Karras.

Residents expressed concerns about any murals being painted on buildings, especially those with historic significance.

Bill Karras volunteers at the High Springs Historical Society museum and thinks altering these buildings is wrong, regardless of who the artist is.

“Why do they want to ruin a building to put a mural that they want to paint. It is not right” said Karras.

Commissioners said any murals painted on historic buildings would be reviewed and approved by the historic plan board.

The city attorney and city manager, will now bring back a draft of the ordinance for review by commissioners.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.