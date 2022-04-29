Advertisement

High Springs City Commissioners are regulating murals painted on public buildings

High Springs City Commissioners are regulating murals painted on public buildings
By Kristin Chase
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - “Because they’re ugly looking on historic buildings.” Murals on the sides of buildings have become a hot topic in High Springs and city commissioners believe now is the time to create some guidelines.

“So rather than going forward we got to back up with a lot of this and then go forward” said vice mayor, Gloria James.

That process began when the city manager lead an hour long discussion for commissioners to create guidelines for the application, review and painting process of murals on city buildings.

“I’m not saying that its going to get everybody on the same page but it will give us some guidelines to follow so that we will know how to handle this situation henceforth” said James.

Some of these guidelines include the location of the mural on a building, how much text to allow and the historic plan boards role in the process.

These discussions began when an outside artist group called the “Walldogs” planned to visit High Springs for a festival and paint murals on city buildings.

“I’m a little mad about it. Why should these people be able to paint on our buildings that are all historic, they don’t need to be painted on” said resident, Bill Karras.

Residents expressed concerns about any murals being painted on buildings, especially those with historic significance.

Bill Karras volunteers at the High Springs Historical Society museum and thinks altering these buildings is wrong, regardless of who the artist is.

“Why do they want to ruin a building to put a mural that they want to paint. It is not right” said Karras.

Commissioners said any murals painted on historic buildings would be reviewed and approved by the historic plan board.

The city attorney and city manager, will now bring back a draft of the ordinance for review by commissioners.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge

Latest News

Their admission's fees were waived as students applied to different colleges.
NCFL students have admissions fees waived applying to HBCU’s
Residents brought tires and other household items to help cleanup Hawthorne.
Residents helped beautify Hawthorne during their city wide cleanup day
Mel Turner, a popular weather forecaster for TV20 in the 1970′s, celebrated his 80th birthday...
Former TV20 weatherman turns 80 years old
“Proud”, that is the feeling that thousands of 2022 spring graduated felt as they walked into...
Spring 2022 graduates gathered for a university wide commencement ceremony
Zachary Carter drafted in round three