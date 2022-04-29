Mcintosh hosts its first-ever Arbor Day event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Mcintosh is hosting its first-ever Arbor Day event.

This event will feature activities, a tree-planting ceremony, and giveaways.

The Arbor Day celebration will be held at Vanness Park at 5835 Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m.

