Advertisement

Mcintosh hosts its first-ever Arbor Day event

Arbor Day
Arbor Day(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Mcintosh is hosting its first-ever Arbor Day event.

This event will feature activities, a tree-planting ceremony, and giveaways.

The Arbor Day celebration will be held at Vanness Park at 5835 Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: UF’s Kaiir Elam chosen 23rd overall by Buffalo Bills in NFL Draft

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

The majority of the proceeds go towards the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Thousands participate in finding a cure for cystic fibrosis at annual Lake City car show
Lastinger Center
Speaker of the House collaborates with UF to create a learning center for children
Weather Risks Survey
Alachua County relseases survey for opinions on weather
Over 120 cars were showcased this year.
Cystic Fibrosis Car Show
Lastinger Center
- clipped version