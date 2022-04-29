Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal jury found a man from Ocala guilty of leading a drug trafficking organization.

32-year-old Jonathan Thomas was convicted for attempting to distribute large amounts of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Prosecutors say Thomas supplied the drugs to a “trap house” in Summerfield and distributed them out to smaller operations.

Thomas was arrested during a traffic stop on I-75 in Gainesville, where drugs were found.

