Ocala was listed as the 5th most popular destination in the country by PODS annual survey

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More evidence that Ocala is one of the nation’s hottest places to move.

The annual survey, released by moving and storage company PODS, lists Ocala as the fifth most popular destination in the country.

The pods report identified popular southern states like Florida as having historically lower costs of living, less volatile seasonal weather changes, and more space and access to nature.

Number one was Sarasota, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth, Nashville, and Tampa Bay.

