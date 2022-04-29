Advertisement

UF’s Kaiir Elam chosen 23rd overall by Buffalo Bills in NFL Draft

Cornerback becomes ninth Gator to go in round one in the last decade
Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam covers a play against South Carolina during the second half...
Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam covers a play against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After making six interceptions in three seasons at the University of Florida, cornerback Kaiir Elam was selected in round one of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Elam will head to Buffalo as the 23rd overall pick.

Elam drew the attention of NFL scouts through his speed (4.39 40-yard time), ball skills, instincts, and ability to break up passes. He becomes the third member of his family to reach the NFL, joining his father Abram and uncle Matt, who each had productive careers.

Elam is now the ninth Gator in the last ten years to be drafted in the first round. He joins a Bills team that reached the divisional round of the playoffs in 2021 and the AFC Championship Game in 2020. Buffalo was prone, however, to giving up the big play through the air.

