Unplug Grief is hosting a three-day virtual global grief conference

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Unplug Grief ministries is holding their first-ever virtual global grief conference.

For the next three days, over 60 grief therapists, certified grief coaches, and mental health coaches from across the world will speak to multiple communities.

They hope to bring a spirit of healing to those who may be suffering.

This free event will be online starting at 8 a.m.

