Florida DL Zachary Carter drafted in round three by Cincinnati Bengals

Sack master exceeds draft projection, gets picked 95th overall
Florida pass rusher drafted by AFC champs
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After accumulating 8.5 of his 17 career sacks as a senior, Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter was chosen in round three of the 2022 NFL Draft, 95th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night. Carter joins fellow UF defensive player Kaiir Elam, a cornerback, who went 23rd overall to the Buffalo Bills, as members of the Gator draft class.

Carter heads to a franchise that advanced to the Super Bowl in February. The Bengals tied for 11th in the NFL in sacks last season with 42.

Carter is versatile and can play both inside and on the edge. He stands 6-foot-4, 285 pounds and ran a 4.99 40-yard time at the combine. Florida players who could be selected between the fourth and seventh rounds on Saturday include running back Dameon Pierce.

