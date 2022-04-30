Advertisement

Florida lacrosse pounds East Carolina in regular season finale

Gators end regular season on 11 game winning streak
Members of the Florida lacrosse team celebrate after scoring a goal against East Carolina.
Members of the Florida lacrosse team celebrate after scoring a goal against East Carolina.(ESPN+)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCJB) - The No. 9 Florida lacrosse team finished the 2022 regular season on the highest of notes - defeating East Carolina 16-4, on the road, to win their 11th consecutive match.

Five different Gators (13-4) scored two or more goals in the dominant performance against the Pirates (9-8), including a hat trick by Emma LoPinto to give the freshman 51 goals on the season.

The orange and blue took control of the match right out the gate. Ashley Gonzalez, LoPinto, and Paisley Eagan combined to score the first four goals - LoPinto netting two of those - all coming in the opening quarter.

In the second, Florida continued to assert its dominance. Emerson Cabrera started a 6-0 scoring run to head into halftime with a 10-0 Gators’ advantage.

At intermission, the orange and blue had a strangle hold of every major category for success. They outshot East Carolina 27-8, had 20 shots on goal compared to 3, forced 9 pirates turnovers, and held a draw control differential of 10-2.

The victory moves Florida to 4-0 all-time against East Carolina and gives them a perfect 5-0 record in American Athletic Conference play - so they’ll enter the conference tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

The conference tournament will take place in Greenville, N.C. May 5 & May 7.

