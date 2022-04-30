Florida RB Dameon Pierce selected in 4th round by Houston Texans of NFL Draft

Las Vegas, Nv. (WCJB) - After hearing 106 names called ahead of his, including teammates Kaiir Elam and Zach Carter, former Florida running back Dameon Pierce finally heard his name echoed in Las Vegas at the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans selected Pierce with the 107th overall pick in the 4th round on Saturday. Pierce becomes the third Gators player taken in this year’s draft.

During his time in orange and blue, Pierce was known as a bowling ball type running back, who rarely went down at the point of contact and was fiercely loyal to the Florida football program.

In his senior season, Pierce played all 13 games and amassed 574 yards on 100 carries. He averaged 5.7 yards per attempt and scored 8 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 216 yards and found the endzone three times.

Pierce’s talents will definitely help bolster a Texans rushing attack that ranked dead last in the NFL in 2021. Houston only compiled 1,422 yards on the ground last season - 1,293 yards behind top-ranked Philadelphia.

