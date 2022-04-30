Advertisement

Former TV20 weatherman turns 80 years old

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mel Turner, a popular weather forecaster for TV20 in the 1970′s, celebrated his 80th birthday this week.

Mel’s downhome southern charm was a refreshing change of pace for viewers used to more formal presentations. His sidekick, a beanbag named “Fred Frog” was nearly as popular.

After leaving TV20 Mel worked for many years in the radio industry, and now lives in Marion County.

“Mel is a true TV20 trailblazer and we wish him well,” said TV20′s David Snyder.

Mel turned 80 years old on April 26.

