Former TV20 weatherman turns 80 years old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Mel Turner, a popular weather forecaster for TV20 in the 1970′s, celebrated his 80th birthday this week.

Mel’s downhome southern charm was a refreshing change of pace for viewers used to more formal presentations. His sidekick, a beanbag named “Fred Frog” was nearly as popular.

After leaving TV20 Mel worked for many years in the radio industry, and now lives in Marion County.

“Mel is a true TV20 trailblazer and we wish him well,” said TV20′s David Snyder.

Mel turned 80 years old on April 26.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.