Gator baseball team snaps out of funk, beats Kentucky, 9-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Sitting six games below .500 in the SEC, Florida baseball head coach Kevin O’Sullivan moved some pieces around in his lineup, and he received the result he was looking for. The Gators opened a three-game home series against Kentucky on Friday with a 9-2 win, improving to 24-17 overall, 7-12 in conference play. The win snaps a three-game losing streak.

Leading off the bottom of the first, Wyatt Langford, normally the team’s cleanup hitter, bashed a no-doubt-about-it home run, his 14th of the season, giving the Gators a 1-0 lead. Langford added an RBI single in the fifth. Florida then manufactured three more runs in the inning on a hit batsman and sacrifice flies by Jud Fabian and Kendrick Calilao to lead by five.

Up 6-0 in the sixth, Sterlin Thompson contributed to the onslaught with a two-run homer, his eighth of the season, and his first since March 26. Thompson went 2-for 4 with four RBI’s. Jac Caglianone also had a big night at the plate, going 3-for 4 with three runs scored.

Brandon Sproat was once again solid on the mound. After allowing three runs on five hits in six innings last Saturday against No. 1 Tennessee, Sproat went five and a third innings versus the Wildcats, allowing no runs on five hits and striking out five batters in his first series-opening start.

Brandon Neely is scheduled to pitch Saturday for the Gators opposite UK’s Zack Lee. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

