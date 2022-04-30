Governor DeSantis appoints new members for the Florida Building Code Administrators and Inspectors Board

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has selected six people for the Florida Building code Administrators and Inspectors Board and one of the appointees is from north-central Florida.

Teven Schoeff of keystone heights was appointed to the agencies.

He is currently the building official for the Clay County Board of Commissioners.

