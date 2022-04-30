McIntosh celebrates 150 years of Arbor Day

MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in McIntosh celebrated 150 years of Arbor Day.

Visitors traveled to Van Ness Park to recognize the importance of trees. People could participate in games, and enjoy music, all while learning about Arbor Day.

Town leaders took part in a ceremonial tree planting and unveiled a plaque naming the building the McIntosh Community Center.

“These beautiful live oaks they have they were planted and they were started from same little saplings years ago, so being able to plant the Japanese magnolia today and knowing it will be here for generations is really special,” said Marion County Commissioner Michelle Stone.

They also gave out 50 free trees for people to take home and plant.

