Advertisement

NCFL students have admissions fees waived applying to HBCU’s

Their admission's fees were waived as students applied to different colleges.
Their admission's fees were waived as students applied to different colleges.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Education Equalizer Foundation along with the Common Black College Application partnered up to help high school juniors and seniors apply to over 60 HBCU’s by using one application.

The first 30 attendees had their application fees waived. The event was to help students learn more about historically black colleges and universities.

“When I was in high school we didn’t have things like this we didn’t have sponsorships for people to fill out applications or to educate about HBCU’s or anything like that. So I think it’s a great opportunity for not just African-American kids but kids from all kinds of ethical backgrounds what it’s like going to a HBCU and actually having an opportunity to find out more information,” said admissions recruiter Ishmael Clayton.

Students could ask questions about applying to schools and what major will be best for them.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

The majority of the proceeds go towards the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Thousands participate in finding a cure for cystic fibrosis at annual Lake City car show
Lastinger Center
Speaker of the House collaborates with UF to create a learning center for children
Weather Risks Survey
Alachua County relseases survey for opinions on weather
Over 120 cars were showcased this year.
Cystic Fibrosis Car Show
Lastinger Center
- clipped version