NCFL students have admissions fees waived applying to HBCU’s

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Education Equalizer Foundation along with the Common Black College Application partnered up to help high school juniors and seniors apply to over 60 HBCU’s by using one application.

The first 30 attendees had their application fees waived. The event was to help students learn more about historically black colleges and universities.

“When I was in high school we didn’t have things like this we didn’t have sponsorships for people to fill out applications or to educate about HBCU’s or anything like that. So I think it’s a great opportunity for not just African-American kids but kids from all kinds of ethical backgrounds what it’s like going to a HBCU and actually having an opportunity to find out more information,” said admissions recruiter Ishmael Clayton.

Students could ask questions about applying to schools and what major will be best for them.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.