No. 9 Florida softball strikes back to even series with No. 19 LSU

Gators collect 12 hits in win
Florida's Cheyenne Lindsey prepares to step into the batter's box against LSU.
Florida's Cheyenne Lindsey prepares to step into the batter's box against LSU.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WCJB) - With the possibility of losing their fourth Southeastern Conference series of the spring, after going more than a year without dropping a single series, the No. 9 Florida softball team responded with a convincing 6-1 victory against No. 19 LSU.

The Gators (37-13) collected a dozen hits and Lexie Delbrey (12-2) only allowed one run in six stellar innings of work against the Tigers (32-18) to push the final conference series of the season to a decisive third game.

The orange and blue jumped on the the purple and gold early. Cheyenne Lindsey belted a solo home run over the fence in right center field in the top of the first to put her team ahead 1-0. The long ball gave Lindsey three on the season. A few batters later, Katie Kistler smacked a base hit into shallow left field that scored Reagan Walsh for the Gators second run, before getting thrown out at second to end the inning.

Florida tacked on a single run in each of the next 4 innings to make it 6-0. Skylar Wallace and Avery Goelz each drove in a run during that stretch. Wallace had an rbi double in the 2nd, and Goelz brought home Kistler in the third off a fly ball that caromed off the left field fence.

Kistler recorded her third hit of the game and second rbi in the 5th when she plated Lindsey from third with an rbi single to center.

The series wraps up Sunday, in Baton Rouge, with the first pitch set for noon. The winner of Sunday’s contest will claim the series.

