A resident uses music to show his displeasure with two planned developments in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many Marion County residents feel that commissioners are breaking the rules of their own comprehensive plan for zoning.

“I was asked to go to a meeting and I was so moved by what was happening that I came away with a feeling that something just has to be done,” said Brian Donnelly.

That something was a song that shows his and others’ displeasure with the Sunny Oaks development plan that would put a wastewater plant, warehouses, and a fire station in the backyards of a family that’s lived there for generations.

“Turn it into a wastewater facility turn it into a warehouse, what do you got, now we’re Orlando. I didn’t move to Orlando I moved to Ocala,” said Donnelly.

He also wrote about the planned additions to Ocala Jockey Club.

“We have condominiums, RV parks, and everything else being approved without proper study. You don’t put the cart before the horse when it comes to planning.”

Residents have a petition against the county for what they said is illegal zoning.

I reached out to Tillman & Associates who represent the developers but never received a comment. Marion County leaders said they are waiting to hear back from the state before they vote on a rezoning and land-use change.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.