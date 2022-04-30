Residents helped beautify Hawthorne during their city wide cleanup day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Hawthorne teamed up with Keep America Beautiful Inc., Waste Pro and Alachua County to give people an opportunity to discard furniture, tables, trash and other items.

For resident Glendell Robinson he had a truckload himself and describes everything his brought.

“Stuff like pieces of old lumber, tires, some sofas, chairs and plastic buckets, even old curtain rods. Household stuff that’s not good anymore,” said Robinson.

There were four different dumpsters, one for tires, two for households items and another one for bulky items. But hazardous materials like computers, electronics, paint cans and batteries were not accepted.

Even the Mayor of Hawthorne Jacquelyn Randall showed up to the wastewater treatment plant to lend a hand and help cleanup.

“It’s really wonderful to see that everyone is invested into making their community a great place for us to live. It shows that it’s the pride and joy of our lives is being from Hawthorne and we want to take care of Hawthorne so it definitely represents us,” said Randall.

From 8am to noon people came in non-stop with items to throw away and Robinson said it’s great to see everyone come together and cleanup the city.

“It is a tremendous help when people pitch in and do everything for a common cause.”

With lots of tires, chairs and other household goods now in dumpsters residents made the City of Hawthorne more beautiful.

