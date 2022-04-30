Spring 2022 graduates gathered for a university wide commencement ceremony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Proud”, that is the feeling that thousands of 2022 spring graduated felt as they walked into Ben Hill Griffin stadium waving to friends and family in the crowd.

“Just sitting with my friends and having this last thing all together and signing the alma mater one last time in the stadium” said UF graduate, Ashley Stadler.

This is the first university wide commencement where all graduates gathered since 2019.

“Our graduating class and the whole university, they are the reason we that we made the university a top 5 university so celebrating that and being together for graduation is really important” said UF graduate, Patrick Davis.

Graduates had former Gator quarterback, Tim Tebow as their commencement speaker.

This is Tebow’s first time doing this in the swamp.

“Gator nation let’s freaking go. Tonight is about you and its also about mom and dad, brothers and sisters cause you made all this possible as well” said Tebow.

The ceremony was also Kent Fuchs last all-university ceremony serving as UF’s president.

“It is bitter sweet for us and for him I’m sure. He definitely ended it on a high note” said Davis.

Graduation ceremonies for each individual college will go through Sunday.

“It is a really big accomplishment and I’m really proud of all my classmates” said Davis.

So gator nation will continue to be celebrated as students close this chapter in the swamp.

