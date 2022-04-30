Advertisement

Three people are arrested after multiple days of thefts in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested three people after a multi-day crime spree.

24-year-old Abimael Ramos-Rodriguez 24-year-old Luis Vazquez and 20-year-old Angel Torres are each behind bars on several charges including burglary.

Deputies say Ramos-Rodriguez stole almost four thousand dollars worth of cash and items from an unlocked vehicle in the majestic oaks subdivision.

They say the other two suspects later joined him and stole from multiple vehicles.

Deputies say Ramos-Rodriguez and Vazquez also stole a pair of dirt bikes and two remote-controlled vehicles from a garage.

