UF softball team falls to LSU, 9-1 in series opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WCJB) -The No. 9 Florida softball team lost for the fourth straight time versus SEC competition on Friday, falling 9-1 to No. 19 LSU at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge. The Gators are now 11-11 in league play with two SEC games remaining.

Florida fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the first. LSU’s Ali Newland contributed the big blow in the rally, a two-run single on a 3-2 pitch with two outs.

Offensively, the Gators were held to two hits for the second straight conference matchup. Cali Decker provided Florida’s lone RBI on a groundout in the sixth inning.

Up 5-1 in the sixth, the Tigers added four more runs, including back-to-back homers by Taylor Pleasants and Georgia Clark. LSU’s 1-5 hitters went a combined 11-for-19 in the game.

The two teams resume their series Saturday at noon.

