Annual Reports due May 1st

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLORIDA- (WCJB) - Business owners have until May 1st to submit annual reports to stay open in Florida.

Secretary of State, Laurel Lee, is reminding all Florida businesses that the annual report is required to operate in Florida.

It must be reflective of records from January first until may first and can be submitted to sunbiz.org.

We will have that link on our website, wcjb.com.

