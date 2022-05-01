Annual Reports due May 1st

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FLORIDA- (WCJB) - Business owners have until May 1st to submit annual reports to stay open in Florida.

Secretary of State, Laurel Lee, is reminding all Florida businesses that the annual report is required to operate in Florida.

It must be reflective of records from January first until may first and can be submitted to sunbiz.org.

