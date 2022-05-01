Gainesville Fire rescue responds to house fire in Northwest Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The wooden home caught fire around 4:30 P.M. on Saturday in the Springtree neighborhood off of Northwest 39th street.

Gainesville Fire Rescue responded and said there were oxygen tanks inside and outside of the home, but neither posed a problem during clean-up efforts.

“When we arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from one of the sides of the building. Our firefighters went in and made entry, extinguished the fire. There were no injuries to the homeowners but we did find some deceased pets,” said Don Campbell, District Fire Chief.

Campbell said there’s damage inside the home and the cause is still being investigated.

