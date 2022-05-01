Hundreds attend the Garden show and Spring Festival at Williston’s hidden gem

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - At the 7th annual Garden Show and Spring Festival, a variety of flowers were on display. This year had the most vendors of any previous year.

“Almost 100 vendors this year it’s our biggest venue yet we have craft vendors, food vendors, and tons of plant vendors,” said employee Teresa Mankin.

From unique pots to jewelry and of course plants people searching for the perfect gift for themselves and also for their moms for Mother’s Day.

Vendor, Charles Terhaar demonstrated how his Kool-Pots function.

“They’re made out of epoxy and river rocks and their solid rocks so water goes straight through it and they won’t fade since they’re are river rock.”

On top of shopping for plants, visitors were able to take pictures and walk through one of Williston’s hidden gems, Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens.

Dane Myers said he remembers when the botanical gardens were just a bunch of rocks.

“The shows get bigger and bigger and the gardens get more and more spectacular. I saw it many many years ago when it was an abandoned rock quarry and it was dreadful and now it’s beautiful.”

Next year the festival plans to add even more vendors so there will be a greater selection of plants to choose from.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.