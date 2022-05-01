Ocala Youth Symphony plays last concert of the season

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Music was in the air as the Ocala Youth Symphony played their spring concert in front of friends and family.

The symphony has more than 40 musicians starting from 10 to 18 years old. Their goal is to also build professional development skills in the young players.

The final concert of the season was at the Reilly Center in Ocala where the group played songs from Star Wars to My Gypsy Girl.

“Sometimes I have them since they were little bitty kids like this and now they’re big and they’re graduating and it’s just it’s very fulfilling, it’s a love,” said director Cindy Warringer.

Graduating high school seniors got to share their original pieces and solo performances as well.

