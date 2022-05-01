Advertisement

Ocala Youth Symphony plays last concert of the season

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Music was in the air as the Ocala Youth Symphony played their spring concert in front of friends and family.

The symphony has more than 40 musicians starting from 10 to 18 years old. Their goal is to also build professional development skills in the young players.

The final concert of the season was at the Reilly Center in Ocala where the group played songs from Star Wars to My Gypsy Girl.

“Sometimes I have them since they were little bitty kids like this and now they’re big and they’re graduating and it’s just it’s very fulfilling, it’s a love,” said director Cindy Warringer.

Graduating high school seniors got to share their original pieces and solo performances as well.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville

Latest News

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The first day of May kicks off hurricane preparedness week
Hurricane Preparedness week is Here