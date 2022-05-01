Advertisement

Speaker of the House collaborates with UF to create a learning center for children

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida speaker of the house, Chris Sprowls, is collaborating with the University of Florida’s Lastinger center for learning, to recruit donors for a nationwide literacy program.

The new worlds reading initiative is a literacy program meant to deliver free books to eligible kindergarten through fifth-grade students across the state.

The UF Lastinger Center has worked with donors like Duke Energy, HCA Healthcare, and Walmart to raise 50-million-dollars over three years.

Now, a raise on the donation cap to 60-million-dollars for the 2024-2025 fiscal year is awaiting Governor DeSantis’s signature.

