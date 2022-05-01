Thousands participate in finding a cure for cystic fibrosis at annual Lake City car show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antiques and old cars, two of Harley Castoral’s favorite things.

“Hoping I can ride in some,” said Harley.

But Harley isn’t just your average 16-year-old. At 8-years-old, he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and since then, he’s spent everyday of his life taking medications and doing breathing treatments. After spending the last 6 months in the hospital, Harley has been waiting to have some fun at the 13th annual Cystic Fibrosis Car Show in Ellisville.

“I’m in the hospital a lot, it’s hard, but having a car show like this and hanging out with my friends is pretty fun.”

The Team Harley Organization hosted this year’s event and thousands came out to help fund for a cure. “Believe it or not today when I paid my entry fee, I donated more towards the charity event today,” said Brent Cramer, participant.

The event didn’t just consist of exotic cars. There was a live band, food trucks, activities for the kids and a live auction.

“It just kind of goes to show you how you know, the community will come out and support, you know when people are in need,” said Drew Castoral, Harley’s father.

The majority of the proceeds will go towards the cystic fibrosis foundation but some of the proceeds from kids activities will go towards Team Harley to help other cystic fibrosis families in North Central Florida.

“He’s going to need a liver transplant and we’re waiting for him to get on the list for that, but we want him to know that there are others who are here. We may not be able to go through what he’s going through but we can be there alongside of him to help him and others like him,” said Crystal Castoral, Harley’s mother.

The fight against cystic fibrosis isn’t easy, but the annual event is a reminder to Harley that he isn’t fighting on his own.

