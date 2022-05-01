Advertisement

Thousands participate in finding a cure for cystic fibrosis at annual Lake City car show

Team Harley hosts first car show in Ellisville outside of Webb's Antique Mall.
By Erica Nicole
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antiques and old cars, two of Harley Castoral’s favorite things.

“Hoping I can ride in some,” said Harley.

But Harley isn’t just your average 16-year-old. At 8-years-old, he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and since then, he’s spent everyday of his life taking medications and doing breathing treatments. After spending the last 6 months in the hospital, Harley has been waiting to have some fun at the 13th annual Cystic Fibrosis Car Show in Ellisville.

“I’m in the hospital a lot, it’s hard, but having a car show like this and hanging out with my friends is pretty fun.”

The Team Harley Organization hosted this year’s event and thousands came out to help fund for a cure. “Believe it or not today when I paid my entry fee, I donated more towards the charity event today,” said Brent Cramer, participant.

The event didn’t just consist of exotic cars. There was a live band, food trucks, activities for the kids and a live auction.

“It just kind of goes to show you how you know, the community will come out and support, you know when people are in need,” said Drew Castoral, Harley’s father.

The majority of the proceeds will go towards the cystic fibrosis foundation but some of the proceeds from kids activities will go towards Team Harley to help other cystic fibrosis families in North Central Florida.

“He’s going to need a liver transplant and we’re waiting for him to get on the list for that, but we want him to know that there are others who are here. We may not be able to go through what he’s going through but we can be there alongside of him to help him and others like him,” said Crystal Castoral, Harley’s mother.

The fight against cystic fibrosis isn’t easy, but the annual event is a reminder to Harley that he isn’t fighting on his own.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville
No one was injured, but witnesses were shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Four teens including two out on bond for manslaughter in Belleview were arrested for a drive-by shooting in Ocala

Latest News

Lastinger Center
Speaker of the House collaborates with UF to create a learning center for children
Weather Risks Survey
Alachua County relseases survey for opinions on weather
Over 120 cars were showcased this year.
Cystic Fibrosis Car Show
Lastinger Center
- clipped version