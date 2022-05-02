Alachua County seeks thoughts from community on parks and recreation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county officials have announced dates to attend parks and recreation department workshops and give local leaders your thoughts.

Two master plan workshops will be next week.

Tuesdays workshop will be at veteran’s memorial park and the one on Wednesday will be at rotary park in Jonesville.

The other workshop takes place at the TB McPherson center.

Each will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m.

