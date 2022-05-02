Animals found abused in Micanopy expected to make full recovery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Services says they believe all animals have been removed from a Micanopy property where hundreds of cases of animal abuse occurred.

After a final count, Director of Animal Resources Ed Williams says their team along with ASO deputies retrieved 22 dogs and one pig from the site. They were all brought in to the shelter for medical exams and doctors found they had “a lot of parasites, both internal and external. They’ve been treated for that and seem to be making some improvements. And of course they’re being well-fed and cared for.”

Williams adds the animals are expected to make a full recovery.

Due to the ongoing investigation and recovery efforts, they will not be available at this weeks “May the Fourth” adoption event which begins tomorrow through Saturday at Alachua County Animal Services from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM each day.

The adoption is taking place at 3400 NE 53rd Avenue.

