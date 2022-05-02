Bradford County commission to vote on emergency fire services surtax

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Monday’s meeting, Bradford County Commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with their tax proposal that would fund fire services.

Money from the proposed one cent sales tax would go towards emergency fire rescue services. Fire Rescue Director Allen Parrish said there is currently no dedicated funding for fire services in Bradford County.

“We’ve reached a point that if we don’t enact some sort of funding source, we won’t be able to sustain the level of service the county demands,” said Parrish.

This comes as emergency services had to cut back on one of their ambulances last month, due to budget constraints. Parrish adds, without proper funding, the cuts could continue.

“Evaluate what do you expect when you call 911,” said Parrish. “If you expect a fire truck and an ambulance to come then you really need to take a look at voting on a funding source.”

While some Bradford County residents find value in every cent spent on safety improvements, others say this tax comes at a time when many are already being stretched too thin financially.

“America is already starving as it is and we’re already hurting all together,” said Emily Crawford. “I disagree with it. I mean work in your budget, if times were better I’m totally for it, because they work hard but we work hard too.”

“You always need upgrading of equipment and stuff like that I think that would be great,” said Maria Matz. “I would vote yes.”

The next step is to officially add the one cent surtax onto the General Election ballot.

That will be re-discussed at a later date. If approved as expected voters will ultimately make the final decision come November 8.

