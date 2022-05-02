Advertisement

Delays are expected on I-10 until May 5th due to resurfacing

FDOT
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers expect delays if you’re heading towards I-10 until May 5th.

The Florida Department of Transportation is resurfacing nearly 25 miles of the interstate from west of CR 250 in Columbia County to SR 121 in Baker County.

Rest areas, interchanges, and traffic signals are also included in the improvement project that’s at a cost of $32 million.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. until May 5th.

