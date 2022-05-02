Delays are expected on I-10 until May 5th due to resurfacing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers expect delays if you’re heading towards I-10 until May 5th.

The Florida Department of Transportation is resurfacing nearly 25 miles of the interstate from west of CR 250 in Columbia County to SR 121 in Baker County.

Rest areas, interchanges, and traffic signals are also included in the improvement project that’s at a cost of $32 million.

Drivers can expect single-lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. until May 5th.

TRENDING STORY: Pedestrian killed on I-75 near Florida Welcome Center

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.