Advertisement

The Eighth Judicial Circuit Bar Association hosts a discussion panel for Law Day

This year's theme was, "Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change."
By Erica Nicole
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - May 1st marks Law Day and The Eighth Judicial Circuit Bar Association hosted its annual event in Gainesville.

The free event was held at the Millhopper Library, where people could listen and ask legal experts in a discussion panel about this year’s theme titled, “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.”

Law experts from the University of Florida, first district court and others talked about how the constitution is defined and how it can be refined.

“What we celebrate on law day is the success of what James Madison called the great American experiment. That we are a nation that is not ruled by strength, you know military forces or other coup, not standing the heredity monarchy’s, but instead were ruled by law,” said Laura Rosenbury, UF Law Professor.

Two high school finalists of the judge Stephen Mickle essay contest shared their award winning pieces with the audience as well.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville

Latest News

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The first day of May kicks off hurricane preparedness week
Hurricane Preparedness week is Here