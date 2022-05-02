The Eighth Judicial Circuit Bar Association hosts a discussion panel for Law Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - May 1st marks Law Day and The Eighth Judicial Circuit Bar Association hosted its annual event in Gainesville.

The free event was held at the Millhopper Library, where people could listen and ask legal experts in a discussion panel about this year’s theme titled, “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.”

Law experts from the University of Florida, first district court and others talked about how the constitution is defined and how it can be refined.

“What we celebrate on law day is the success of what James Madison called the great American experiment. That we are a nation that is not ruled by strength, you know military forces or other coup, not standing the heredity monarchy’s, but instead were ruled by law,” said Laura Rosenbury, UF Law Professor.

Two high school finalists of the judge Stephen Mickle essay contest shared their award winning pieces with the audience as well.

