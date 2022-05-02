Advertisement

Gators’ Keyontae Johnson enters transfer portal

Johnson hasn’t played for Florida since collapsing on court in 2020
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition.(AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite not having played a single second for the Florida men’s basketball team since he collapsed on court in December of 2020, forward Keyontae Johnson entered his name in the transfer portal on Sunday.

During his three seasons on the court, Johnson appeared in 71 games and averaged 11 points and 7 rebounds per contest. He also knocked down 52 percent of his field goal attempts in that same span.

In March, a report by WUFT revealed Johnson was the subject of a sexual assault investigation stemming from an incident at a pool party at a Gainesville apartment complex in February.

Johnson becomes the fourth member of the 2021-22 roster to enter the portal.

