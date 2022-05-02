Gators’ Keyontae Johnson enters transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite not having played a single second for the Florida men’s basketball team since he collapsed on court in December of 2020, forward Keyontae Johnson entered his name in the transfer portal on Sunday.

During his three seasons on the court, Johnson appeared in 71 games and averaged 11 points and 7 rebounds per contest. He also knocked down 52 percent of his field goal attempts in that same span.

In March, a report by WUFT revealed Johnson was the subject of a sexual assault investigation stemming from an incident at a pool party at a Gainesville apartment complex in February.

Johnson becomes the fourth member of the 2021-22 roster to enter the portal.

