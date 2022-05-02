Hurricane Preparedness week is Here

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first day of May kicks off hurricane preparedness week

Hurricane season starts June 1st and this week is meant to prepare supplies and plans for storm season.

Day one is to ‘determine your risk’ for threat of a hurricane.

At the end of this month, Floridians have a sales tax holiday on disaster preparedness supplies like flashlights, batteries and coolers.

