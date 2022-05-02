Advertisement

Hurricane Preparedness week is Here

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first day of May kicks off hurricane preparedness week

Hurricane season starts June 1st and this week is meant to prepare supplies and plans for storm season.

Day one is to ‘determine your risk’ for threat of a hurricane.

At the end of this month, Floridians have a sales tax holiday on disaster preparedness supplies like flashlights, batteries and coolers.

