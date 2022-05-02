Advertisement

Judge gives House Jan. 6 panel OK to get RNC data

The Republican National Committee is expected to appeal the judge's decision.
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT
(CNN) - The House select committee probing the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol was given permission to get email marketing data from the Republican National Committee.

That decision came Sunday night by Judge Timothy Kelly of the D.C. District Court, and it’s a victory for investigators collecting details linked to the movement that allegedly tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Kelly, who was appointed to the court by then-President Donald Trump, rejected the RNC’s claims that the House doesn’t have the proper authorization for that information.

The email data will be blocked for at least a few days so that the RNC can appeal.

