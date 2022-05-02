KFC employee arrested for allegedly stealing credit card information from customers
May. 2, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers at a KFC in Starke got more than they ordered.
Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an employee they say stole customers’ credit card information.
19-year-old Markquerva Lumar faces three counts of fraud.
Detectives say Lumar would take customers’ cards through the drive-through and take pictures of them.
She then fraudulently purchased items online.
