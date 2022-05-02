KFC employee arrested for allegedly stealing credit card information from customers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers at a KFC in Starke got more than they ordered.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an employee they say stole customers’ credit card information.

19-year-old Markquerva Lumar faces three counts of fraud.

Detectives say Lumar would take customers’ cards through the drive-through and take pictures of them.

She then fraudulently purchased items online.

TRENDING STORY: Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at a mental health facility

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.