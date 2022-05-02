Levy County Sheriff’s Office took more than 100lbs of drugs off the streets

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office took more than 100lbs of drugs off of county streets this weekend

108.5lbs of unwanted prescription drugs were taken in during the DEA’s drug take back collection event.

Those were collected at sites in Bronson, Williston Chiefland and Cedar Key.

