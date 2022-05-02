Advertisement

Levy County Sheriff’s Office took more than 100lbs of drugs off the streets

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office took more than 100lbs of drugs off of county streets this weekend

108.5lbs of unwanted prescription drugs were taken in during the DEA’s drug take back collection event.

Those were collected at sites in Bronson, Williston Chiefland and Cedar Key.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

TRENDING STORY: Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at a mental health facility

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville

Latest News

KFC CRIMINAL
KFC employee arrested for allegedly stealing credit card information from customers
KFC CRIMINAL
KFC CRIMINAL
Over 100lbs of Drugs recovered in Levy County
- clipped version
RUSSELL REPORT
RUSSELL REPORT 5.2