Man arrested for allegedly damaging property at a mental health facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars for allegedly causing an estimated thousand dollars in damage at a mental health facility.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Corey Tilson was arrested at a Meridian Behavioral Health Facility.

Staff says Tilson became upset after they refused to change his medication.

Tilson is accused of ripping two bathroom sinks off the wall causing the bathroom to flood.

He is being charged with criminal mischief.

