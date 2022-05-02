Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Retail is one entrepreneur’s method of choice to express his creativity in Ocala.
Our friends at the Weekly Buzz share how he is building a brand for the next generation.
RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights the Marion Cultural Alliance’s new art exhibit
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.