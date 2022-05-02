One man is dead after shooting in downtown Gainesville parking garage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Gainesville over the weekend.

“It’s become more normal in the last couple of years,” said Marshal Patrick, a bartender at Loosey’s.

Gainesville Police Department officials confirmed a shooting broke out Sunday at 2 am in the Southwest Downtown parking garage.

Patrick said despite the “24 hour camera surveillance” signs, he doesn’t feel they’re stopping people from becoming violent.

“There was a brawl in there just a couple weeks ago. It’s just this one element that comes out on these weekends and ruins it for the group,” he said.

Patrick has bartended at Loosey’s for about 10 years, and said these situations have become pretty common.

He said just a few months ago, “I saw hoards of people scrambling. And the guy I was working with I was like that’s a gun situation that’s not running to a fight or something like that.”

He said it’s become so bad, many employees don’t park in the garage anymore.

“Before sundown you wanna get out of there and just find another spot.”

GPD officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument that turned physical.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at UF Health Shands.

Police have yet to release the victim’s identity. They also have not yet made an arrest in connection to this shooting.

