Pedestrian killed on I-75 near Florida Welcome Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian has died in Hamilton county after state troopers say they were killed by a Columbia county driver.

It happened Saturday evening.

Florida highway patrol officials report that the driver from fort white was on I-75 and tried to enter the welcome center near mile marker 4-71 in Hamilton county.

The Jacksonville pedestrian was on the ramp of the welcome center when they collided with the motor-home.

The victim died from the impact.

FHP is investigating why the victim was on that ramp.

