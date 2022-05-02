Advertisement

Pedestrian killed on I-75 near Florida Welcome Center

Pedestrian Killed at Florida Welcome Center
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian has died in Hamilton county after state troopers say they were killed by a Columbia county driver.

It happened Saturday evening.

Florida highway patrol officials report that the driver from fort white was on I-75 and tried to enter the welcome center near mile marker 4-71 in Hamilton county.

The Jacksonville pedestrian was on the ramp of the welcome center when they collided with the motor-home.

The victim died from the impact.

FHP is investigating why the victim was on that ramp.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County releases survey for opinions on weather

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
Ocala druglord previously arrested during traffic stop found guilty in federal court
GFR crews battle house fire on NW 1st Street
100-year-old home catches fire in Gainesville

Latest News

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
Ocala CEP highlights an entrepreneur’s choice to use retail to express creativity
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The first day of May kicks off hurricane preparedness week
Hurricane Preparedness week is Here